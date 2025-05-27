Cloudy and cooler Tuesday with a few rain showers

Headlines



CLOUDY AND COOLER TODAY

RAIN CHANCES TODAY & WEDNESDAY

WARMING TEMPERATURES

Tuesday is cloudy and cooler, with highs remaining in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. This is likely the coolest day of the 7-Day Forecast. A few scattered showers are possible, especially in the second half of the day, but the day is not a wash out.

WRTV

More rain showers are possible Wednesday. You may need an umbrella out the door. Showers are more scattered by afternoon. Highs climb into the low 70s tomorrow.

WRTV

Thursday and Friday are looking mainly dry, although a few stray showers are possible.

Temperatures warm into the mid 70s to end the week. The weekend is even warmer, with highs climbing near 80°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy and cool with a few showers. High: 67°

Overnight: Scattered showers. Low: 58°

Wednesday: Scattered showers. High: 70°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast