Becoming cloudy but mild Friday; rain chances this weekend

CLOUDY BUT DRY FRIDAY

MILDER TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE WEEKEND

RAIN RETURNS SUNDAY

After a cold start Friday morning, the afternoon is milder with highs in the mid 50s. It becomes cloudier and breezier this afternoon, but the wind out of the southwest assists us with warming.

A quick shower is possible Friday overnight into early Saturday morning, but most people will sleep through this. Saturday is dry with highs in the low 50s.

Temperatures warm slightly Sunday, but we will see rain returning to the area. Rain looks steadiest in the second half of the day.

A few showers are possible early next week. Temperatures will stay near normal levels in the mid 50s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Becoming cloudy and breezy. Mild. High: 57°

Overnight: Isolated rain shower. Low: 40°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 54°

Sunday: Rain showers. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast