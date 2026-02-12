Cloudy but mild Thursday; warmer and sunnier weather to end the week

Headlines



MOSTLY CLOUDY, MILD TODAY

WARMING TREND

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCE

After a cool start Thursday morning, temperatures are milder by afternoon with highs in the low 40s. After some peeks of sunshine in the morning, skies stay mainly cloudy this afternoon.

Friday is warmer and sunnier. Highs climb into the upper 40s to end the week.

The warming trend is just getting started on Friday. Highs climb into the low 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

There is a chance for a few rain showers late Saturday evening. The best chance for rain is Saturday overnight, and then a few showers may linger into early Sunday morning.

Temperatures continue to warm through the 50s and possibly into the low 60s next week, giving us an early taste of spring weather.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 42°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 25°

Friday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High: 49°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast