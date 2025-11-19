Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cloudy days Wednesday and Thursday; rain returns Friday

Headlines

  • CLOUDY AND DAMP WEDNESDAY
  • STAYING CLOUDY THURSDAY
  • RAIN RETURNS FRIDAY

It will look cloudy throughout Wednesday, but no new rain is falling. Areas of fog from this morning should lift, but it may feel a little damp at times. Temperatures will struggle to warm much because of the clouds. Highs are in the upper 40s today.

Another round of fog is possible overnight into Thursday morning, with low temperatures in the low 40s.

The overcast conditions linger into Thursday. Temperatures are slightly warmer tomorrow in the low to mid 50s. The day is relatively rain-free, although a stray shower is possible late in the day.

Rain returns on Friday, especially in the second half of the day. This could have an impact on your Friday night plans.

A few showers linger into early Saturday, then we dry out in the second half of the day with some clouds clearing. The weekend is mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday's forecast stays dry with sun and clouds.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Cloudy. High: 48°
Overnight: Cloudy. Fog possible. Low: 43°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 56°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

