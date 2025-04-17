Cloudy, mild Thursday with a few showers possible

Headlines
- FEW SHOWERS IN SECOND HALF OF DAY
- WARM FRIDAY
- STORM AND RAIN CHANCES FOR EASTER WEEKEND
Thursday is cloudy and breezy. Temperatures warm into the mid 60s. There could be a few rain showers this afternoon and evening, but rain showers will be very light.
Friday morning starts mildly in the mid 50s, then we warm all the way near 80° by afternoon. Friday is dry and breezy during the day.
Friday overnight into early Saturday morning, a line of storms will bring gusty winds, periods of heavy rain, and possibly hail. A severe thunderstorm is possible.
Periods of heavy rain continue at times Saturday. Sunday has additional rain chances. Any outdoor Easter egg hunts this weekend will likely be muddy. River levels rise again this weekend, and flooding could become a concern by Sunday.
Rain showers continue into Monday morning before we dry out in the middle of next week.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, breezy. Stray shower. High: 65°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 55°
Friday: Warm. Dry & breezy day. Overnight storms. High: 79°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast