Cloudy, mild Thursday with a few showers possible

Headlines



FEW SHOWERS IN SECOND HALF OF DAY

WARM FRIDAY

STORM AND RAIN CHANCES FOR EASTER WEEKEND

Thursday is cloudy and breezy. Temperatures warm into the mid 60s. There could be a few rain showers this afternoon and evening, but rain showers will be very light.

WRTV

Friday morning starts mildly in the mid 50s, then we warm all the way near 80° by afternoon. Friday is dry and breezy during the day.

WRTV

Friday overnight into early Saturday morning, a line of storms will bring gusty winds, periods of heavy rain, and possibly hail. A severe thunderstorm is possible.

WRTV

Periods of heavy rain continue at times Saturday. Sunday has additional rain chances. Any outdoor Easter egg hunts this weekend will likely be muddy. River levels rise again this weekend, and flooding could become a concern by Sunday.

WRTV

Rain showers continue into Monday morning before we dry out in the middle of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, breezy. Stray shower. High: 65°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 55°

Friday: Warm. Dry & breezy day. Overnight storms. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast