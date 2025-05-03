Cloudy, rainy, and cooler day Sunday

Headlines



BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES

RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE

WARMING BY MIDDLE OF WEEK

Rain continues to move into the area Saturday evening, becoming more widespread through the overnight. This leads into a cloudy and cool day Sunday with more rain chances. Downpours are possible at times, especially in the first half of the day. Highs will climb into the low 50s. Normal high temperatures in early May are typically around 70°.

WRTV

Showers continue Monday. A few showers linger into Tuesday before we begin to dry out. There is a slight chance for a shower Wednesday, but it looks like most of the day should finally dry out.

WRTV

Temperatures stay in the 50s Monday, then we climb into the 70s Tuesday through the rest of the 7-Day Forecast.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Rain becomes more widespread. Low: 49°

Sunday: Cool & cloudy with showers. High: 54°

Monday: Scattered showers. High: 59°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast