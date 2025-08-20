Cloudy with lower humidity and cooler temperatures Wednesday

Headlines



Today we will finally feel relief from recent heat - as humidity is lower, and high temperatures stay below normal this afternoon. Normal highs should be around 84° for late August, but today's temperatures will struggle to climb to the 80° mark.

The day is dry, but clouds are tough to break. A little bit of sunshine is possible this afternoon or evening.

Clouds clear a bit more on Thursday, then we should see plenty of sunshine Friday through the weekend. We have a mild stretch ahead, with highs in the low 80s to end the week.

A few showers are possible Saturday afternoon, but the day does not look like a wash. Following this front, temperatures will drop again Sunday, with highs in the 70s.

Be prepared for some brisk mornings Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures starting in the low to mid 50s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 80°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 66°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 82°

