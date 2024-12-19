Cold and cloudy today with snow showers tomorrow

Headlines



LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE ON FRIDAY

COLD BUT QUIET WEEKEND

WARMER WITH RAIN FOR CHRISTMAS

Today will be a quiet day of weather with temperatures that will range from 35°-40° in most locations. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine, especially in southern locations.

Overnight a quick moving storm will bring snow showers to the area. It won't bring a lot of snow, but with it arriving overnight there could be some slick spots for the Friday morning commute.

Snow showers will then continue off and on throughout the day. If you are traveling visibility could be reduced as the snow showers will come with some gusty winds as well. Also slick spots will be possible. Any accumulation though will be a coating to .5" for most.

Some isolated higher totals will be possible in northern locations, especially as you get closer to South Bend. If you are heading to the game watch for slick spots as you drive up US 31. Closer to South Bend 1"-3" of snow will be possible. However, by game time it should be just a few snow showers. Bundle up as temps will be in the 20s with wind chill values in the teens.

The weekend will be quiet with highs around 32°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy and cold High: 38°

Overnight: Wintry mix to snow showers Low: 31°

Tomorrow: Sct. snow showers High: 33°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 32°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast