Cold but quiet for the next couple of days; big warm-up next week.

COLD TEMPERATURES THE NEXT COUPLE DAYS

SNOW CHANCE FRIDAY

A BIG WARM UP NEXT WEEK

Temperatures overnight will be chilly once again, dropping down into the teens in most locations under cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be a quiet weather day for us with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain below normal and chilly, with highs only in the low to mid-20s.

A bit of a warm-up will arrive on Friday as temperatures approach 40°. Some snow showers will be possible in northern areas Friday morning, but at this point, it doesn’t look like much. This clipper storm system will bring colder air again for the weekend; however, a big warm-up is expected to begin next week.

40s and 50s will be likely.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy Low: 14°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy High: 23°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 27°

Friday: Light snow possible north. High: 37°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast