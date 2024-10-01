Cold front brings shower chance but also a new weather pattern

Headlines



SPOT SHOWER CHANCE THIS AFTERNOON

NEW WEATHER PATTERN STARTS TOMORROW

COOL OVERNIGHT TONIGHT

A cold front will finally kick the remnants of Helene out into the Atlantic this afternoon. As the front comes through central Indiana a few spotty showers will be possible. Any rain would be very brief so don't cancel your outdoor plans. Any showers would pass quickly. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Once the front clear temperatures will cool off very quickly and by tomorrow morning we will be all the way down into the 40s. Nearly 20° cooler than temperatures this morning.

Tomorrow starts a stretch of dry weather weather with great temperatures as we will be right around 70°.

Highs will then climb up into the upper 70s by the end of the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy - Spot shower. High: 77°

Overnight: Clear and much colder Low: 46°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 71°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 78°

