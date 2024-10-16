Watch Now
Cold mornings ahead but a warming trend in the afternoon

Headlines

  • LAST DAY THIS WEEK WITH HIGHS IN THE 50'S
  • BELOW FREEZING FOR SOME TONIGHT
  • WARMING TREND WITH HIGH TEMPS

Today will be the last day this week with high temperatures in the 50s. A warming trend will start the next few days with highs eventually into the low 70s by the weekend. A bit of a north breezy will make temps feel a bit cooler.

Overnight with clear skies temperatures will really start to tumble. In fact, some of you tomorrow morning will be below freezing to start your day. If not, you'll be just above and either way you will need to bundle up as you get going.

With sunshine and less of a north wind we will see temperatures climb quickly tomorrow back into the 60s.

That warming trend then continues into the 70s by Saturday. All of these days feature lots of sunshine as well.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly sunny. Breezy High: 56°
Overnight: Clear and cold Low: 35°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 63°
Friday: Sunny. High: 68°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

