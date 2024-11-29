Cold temperatures settle in for the weekend

Headlines



COLD TEMPERATURES SETTLE IN

WIND CHILL VALUES IN THE TEENS

A FEW FLAKES TOMORROW

Cold temperatures have settled in and they are going to stick around all weekend long so bundle up. High temperatures will range from about 26°-32° with windchill values in the teens.

This evening if you are heading to Circle of Lights it will be in the 20s but again, wind chill values in the teens.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be chilly with morning in the teens and highs near freezing.

If you are heading to the Old Oaken Bucket game in the Bloomington you will need to bundle up. Again, 20's will feel like the 30s.

A few snow flakes might make an appearance as well but shouldn't have an impact on the game.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny. High: 28°

Overnight: Mainly clear & cold Low: 17°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy - A few flakes High: 30°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 28°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast