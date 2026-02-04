Cold Through the Weekend Before Temperatures Warm Next Week; Snow Chance Friday

Headlines



SINGLE DIGITS OVERNIGHT FOR MANY

LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE FRIDAY

MUCH WARMER NEXT WEEK

Bitter cold temperatures will return overnight, with many of us dropping into the single digits under cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible as well, but nothing significant in terms of snowfall.

WRTV

Overall, Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day with afternoon highs in the mid-20s. A few snow showers will be possible in northern locations as we move into the afternoon and evening hours.

WRTV

Friday morning, a clipper system will pass to the north and east of Indiana. It will remain close enough that at least parts of the area will have a chance for a little light snow. Northern and eastern locations will have the best chance of a coating to an inch, with a few areas near the Fort Wayne area possibly picking up a bit more.

WRTV

Once that system clears, we will be cold over the weekend with highs in the low 20s on Saturday, and warmer on Sunday.

WRTV

The big warm-up, though, comes next week as we get into the 40s in many locations, and even into the 50s for some.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy & cold Low: 9°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes High: 26°

Friday: Light AM Snow (mainly north) then cloudy. High: 37°

Saturday: Partly cloudy & Cold. High: 21°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 32°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast