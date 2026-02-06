Cold Weekend Temperatures, but a Nice Warmup Next Week

Headlines



COLD WEEKEND FORECAST

NICE WARM UP TAKE PLACE NEXT WEEK

50'S WILL BE POSSIBLE FOR SOME

Temperatures overnight will fall back into the single digits and teens under mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible as well, but we aren’t expecting any issues from them.

WRTV

The weekend will be a cold one, especially on Saturday, with highs only in the 20s. We’ll get a bit warmer on Sunday. There will be more clouds than anything this weekend, but some sunshine is possible at times on Saturday. Late Saturday night into Sunday, a light band of snow could bring minor accumulations to northern areas, but after that, we’re not expecting much snow next week. In fact, with the warmup, we’ll see chances for rain.

WRTV

Next week, we’ll finally see several days with temperatures above freezing. In fact, some areas on Tuesday could reach, or even exceed, 50°, which will feel great. This will also help melt the snowpack a bit.

wrtv

There will be some chances for rain early on Wednesday. Then, as cooler but seasonable air returns toward the end of next week, a wintry mix could be possible in the Thursday/Friday time frame, depending on the timing.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries Low: 12°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy High: 23°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 29°

Monday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High: 29°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast