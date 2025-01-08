Coldest temperatures of the week today through tomorrow

Headlines



FRIGID TEMPERATURES CONTINUE

SINGLE DIGITS OVERNIGHT TONIGHT

LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE FRIDAY

Today's high temperature will be the coldest of the week. Look for highs to barely get above 20° in most locations. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some sunshine later in the day. The sun though won't help the temps so bundle up.

Clouds will be key this evening and overnight. If the skies remain clear we easily will see temperatures fall into the single digits if not below zero in some locations. If the clouds remain in place we probably will be around 10°. Either way a bitter cold morning tomorrow with wind chill values well below zero.

Temperatures will slowly moderate for both overnight lows and afternoon highs in the coming days peaking over the weekend near freezing on Sunday.

Before we get to the weekend a weak storm will potentially bring light snow to the area. The higher snow totals will be in the Kentucky and Tennessee but some light snow is likely in central Indiana. We are on the northern fringe of this storm so our higher totals will be south where 1"-2" will be possible.

From Indy to the north once again totals will be lower. Generally less then an inch.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny. A few snow showers. High: 23°

Overnight: Mainly clear and frigid. Low: 1°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 24°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast