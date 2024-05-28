Comfortable and bright forecast today. Spot storm chance late

Headlines



BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES

SPOT STORM CHANCE TONIGHT

SEASONABLE WEEKEND AHEAD

Temperatures the next few days will be running a bit below normal but still very comfortable. Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s today with partly cloudy skies. There will be the chance of a few isolated storms from sunset and into the overnight but not expecting any severe weather.

Tomorrow temperatures will struggle to get to 70°. Many of you will be in the 60s for highs. The good news though is skies will be partly cloudy and overall a very nice day.

Thursday morning will start in the 40s for many but from that point forward we will see a nice warming trend. We'll be back above normal around 80° by the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Spot pm storm. High: 74°

Overnight: Sct. storms. Mostly cloudy. Low: 54°

Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. Cool. High: 71°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 74°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast