Comfortable and seasonable day today before humidity and storms return

Posted at 7:32 AM, Jul 02, 2024

  • SEASONABLE TODAY WITH PLENTY OF SUNSHINE
  • VERY MUGGY TOMORROW WITH STORM CHANCES
  • STORM CLUSTERS FOR THE 4TH OF JULY

Temperatures today will get back to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 80s. Even though we will be warmer than we have been the past couple days the humidity will still be low today. Get out and enjoy with the partly cloudy skies.

The humidity will surge overnight and tomorrow will be a very muggy days. Dew points will be in the mid 70s by tomorrow afternoon which is a very tropical like feel.

That will put heat index values in the mid 90s by tomorrow afternoon.

Storm chances are possible as well tomorrow afternoon with southern locations under a slight risk for severe weather. Wind would be the main threat.

Better storms chances arrive for the 4th of July. The day isn't a washout but there will be storms chances throughout the day.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy High: 87°
Overnight: Humidity climbs. Partly cloudy Low: 73°
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Muggy. PM storm threat High: 90°
4th of July: Sct. Storms. High: 81°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

