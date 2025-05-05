Cool and cloudy Monday with a few rain showers

Headlines



COOL & CLOUDY MONDAY

PERIODS OF SHOWERS OR DRIZZLE

FEW MORE SHOWERS TUESDAY

It's a cool, cloudy day Monday. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s by afternoon. Normal highs in early May should be in the low 70s.

Today is not a wash, but there will be some periods of rain showers or drizzle.

Just a few more showers are possible Tuesday, especially early in the day. As the day drys out, clouds also begin to break tomorrow, so we will finally get some much needed sun.

While a stray shower is possible Wednesday afternoon, the rest of the week is looking dry.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with periods of showers/drizzle. High: 61°

Overnight: Mainly cloudy. Few showers. Low: 48°

Tomorrow: Showers ending. Clouds break late. High: 68°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast