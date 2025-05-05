Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool and cloudy Monday with a few rain showers

MT 4.png
WRTV
MT 4.png
Posted

Headlines

  • COOL & CLOUDY MONDAY
  • PERIODS OF SHOWERS OR DRIZZLE
  • FEW MORE SHOWERS TUESDAY

It's a cool, cloudy day Monday. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s by afternoon. Normal highs in early May should be in the low 70s.

MT 1.png

Today is not a wash, but there will be some periods of rain showers or drizzle.

MT 2.png

Just a few more showers are possible Tuesday, especially early in the day. As the day drys out, clouds also begin to break tomorrow, so we will finally get some much needed sun.

MT 3.png

While a stray shower is possible Wednesday afternoon, the rest of the week is looking dry.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Cloudy with periods of showers/drizzle. High: 61°
Overnight: Mainly cloudy. Few showers. Low: 48°
Tomorrow: Showers ending. Clouds break late. High: 68°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk