Cool and cloudy start to the week; more storms Wednesday

Headlines



COOL AND CLOUDY MONDAY

SOME SUN TUESDAY

ANOTHER SEVERE WEATHER THREAT WEDNESDAY

Monday is cool and cloudy with temperatures stagnant in the 40s through the day. It will feel breezy through the afternoon. A quick sprinkle is possible in the morning, but we should dry out by afternoon.

WRTV

Temperatures start in the low 30s Tuesday morning under sunny skies. Temperatures are closer to normal Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the mid 50s. It will stay dry Tuesday, but clouds return by evening.

WRTV

Another round of storms is likely Wednesday evening. Some storms could be strong, possibly severe. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s. Gusty winds and hail are possible with the storms.

WRTV

Flooding could become a concern as the week progresses, as we have additional rain chances Thursday, Friday, and this weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cool, cloudy, breezy. High: 46°

Overnight: Clouds clearing. Breeze calming. Low: 31°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 56°

Wednesday: Windy, rainy, with PM severe weather risk. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast