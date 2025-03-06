Cool but sunny Thursday; scattered Friday showers

Headlines



COOL AND BREEZY THURSDAY

SCATTERED SHOWERS FRIDAY

WARMING TREND INTO NEXT WEEK

Precipitation has cleared out of the area Thursday morning. Clouds will clear into the afternoon, giving us sunny skies for the second half of the day. Temperatures are cooler than normal, with highs in the low 40s.

Clouds move back into the area Thursday night. Scattered showers return Friday. Showers are light, but could start as snow or a rain/snow mix in the morning, before shifting to rain in the afternoon. Highs are in the mid 40s.

The weekend should be dry with some sunshine. Highs are in the 40s Saturday then warm into the 50s Sunday. Don't forget to spring forward one hour Sunday morning. Temperatures continue to warm early next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Becoming sunny. Wind calming. High: 43°

Overnight: Clouds return. Low: 31°

Friday: Scattered rain/snow showers. High: 45°

