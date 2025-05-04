Cool, cloudy and wet weather continues to start the new work week

Headlines



SCT. SHOWERS CONTINUE MONDAY

WARMING TREND STARTS TUESDAY



The stubborn cut-off low that has brought us cloudy skies, periods of rain and chilly temperatures this weekend remains parked over us for one more day.

Monday will again see afternoon highs only in the upper 50s with cloudy skies. Additionally, expect periods of rain and some drizzle from time to time. Jackets and umbrellas will be necessary once again.

Once we get past Monday, though, there will be significant improvement in the forecast. We’ll see the return of sunshine, which will greatly help to raise temperatures. Expect highs to return to the 70s with only minor chances of rain.

By the end of the week, temperatures in the 80s aren't out of the question, and as of now, Mother's Day is looking great.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Cloudy & cool. Spot shower/drizzle Low: 47°

Monday: Cloudy, cool & breezy with sct. showers High: 59°

Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. High: 68°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny - Spot shower. High: 72°

