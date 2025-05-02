Cool temperatures and periods of rain all weekend long

Headlines
- PERIODS OF RAIN ALL WEEKEND LONG
- BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES
- DRIER & WARMER MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Your Friday evening will be dry for most of you, with temperatures in the 60s. However, those in the far southern locations could see a spot storm, but that threat should fade once we get past sunset.
The weekend brings much cooler and wetter weather as an upper-level low stalls right over the Midwest. This will keep temperatures cool, with cloudy skies and periods of rain on and off throughout much of the day. A few cold air funnels will also be possible this weekend, but no severe weather is expected. Highs will only be in the 50s for many of you all weekend long. Eventually, this low will move out by Tuesday of next week.
If you are running the Mini Marathon, there could be a few stray showers during the race, but it looks like the better chances for rain will be in the afternoon and evening. So, run fast to stay dry, with temperatures in the mid-50s.
Here is the hourly breakdown for rain chances on Saturday.
While there will be some dry hours both Saturday and Sunday, you should have your umbrella handy both days if you are going to be out and about.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Cloudy. Spot shower. Low: 55°
Saturday: Areas of rain. High: 61°
Sunday: Cloudy with sct. showers. High: 58°
Monday: Partly cloudy. Sct. showers. High: 59°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast