Cooler but quiet weekend; Warming trend again next week

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HARD FREEZE OVERNIGHT

COOL BUT BRIGHT SATURDAY

WARMING TREND STARTS AGAIN SUNDAY

Clear skies and light winds will lead to a very cold night across the area. In fact, temperatures will fall below freezing for everyone, dropping into the 20s.

WRTV

Despite the cold start, we will see temperatures warm steadily throughout the day, reaching a high around 50°. The good news is that skies will be sunny and winds will be light. If you are in the strong late March sun, it won't feel too bad. However, if you are in the shade, you will need a jacket.

WRTV

On Sunday, we make the jump into the low 60s, and from there, we will continue to warm. By Tuesday, we are back to 80°.

WRTV

Another cold front will bring rain on Tuesday, followed by slightly cooler temperatures toward the end of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Clear and cold Low: 28°

Saturday: Sunny skies. High: 50°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 62°

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 73°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Storms late. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast