Cooler but still above normal with partly cloudy skies

  • TEMPERATURES REMAIN ABOVE NORMAL
  • RAIN CHANCES OVER THE WEEKEND

While cooler than the past few days temperatures today will still run a bit above normal with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy making for a pleasant day.

Overnight it will be a bit colder than the past few days. Look for lows in the 30s in a lot of locations and around 40° in the metro area.

The rest of your Friday is sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Over the weekend clouds will increase and rain chances will return late Saturday. The rain will then stick around off an on Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 58°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 40°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 63°
Saturday: Clouds increase. High: 62°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

