Cooler temperatures settle in for the weekend

TK1.png
Posted at 7:12 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 07:52:54-04

Today's Weather

  • PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES
  • COOLER TEMPERATURES
  • CHILLY SATURDAY MORNING

The cold front that brought the storms late last night is well off to the east but has ushered in much cooler weather for today and the weekend. Look for highs to be in the mid to upper 50s. Skies today will be mostly cloudy.

TK2.png

Tomorrow morning you will wake to temperatures in the 30s in many locations. If you or the kids have outdoor activities you will need the jacket. Highs will eventually climb into the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. We'll repeat that Sunday as well but add a few degrees to the high on Sunday afternoon.

TK3.png

Temperatures will get back to seasonable levels early next week with Tuesday being the next chance of rain as some thunderstorms will move in.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. High: 57°
Overnight: Partly cloudy and cool. High: 40°
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. High: 55°
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 59°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

