Cooler than normal but comfortable temperatures heading into holiday weekend

Headlines



MOSTLY SUNNY STRETCH

GRADUAL WARMING TREND THIS WEEKEND

RAIN HOLDS OFF UNTIL EARLY NEXT WEEK

It's finally Friday! Enjoy a beautiful day to end the work week. Sunny skies this morning will be followed to partly sunny skies this afternoon. The day is dry with high temperatures climbing into the mid 70s.

For Friday Night Football, temperatures could fall into the low 60s by the end of the game, so have a sweatshirt or hoodie ready to go.

While Saturday morning is a bit brisk (some areas will start in the upper 40s), the rest of the day is pleasant with highs again in the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

High temperatures climb into the upper 70s on a sunny Sunday afternoon, and temperatures peak near 80° for Labor Day Monday.

Great news for weekend plans, we should stay rain-free for a while. Our best rain chances look like Wednesday and Wednesday night. Following these showers, temperatures will fall again by Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: AM sun, PM clouds. High: 76°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 52°

Saturday: Sun & clouds. High: 76°

Sunday: Sunny skies. High: 78°

Labor Day Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast