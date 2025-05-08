Cooler Thursday with a few showers or storms possible

Headlines



FEW SHOWERS OR STORMS TODAY

LOTS OF SUN STARTING FRIDAY

TEMPERATURES WARMING THIS WEEKEND

Thursday is not a wash, but there will be a few scattered showers or storms. Shower chances will peak early this evening, especially in the southern portion of the state. Temperatures are starting mild in the 60s this morning, but we will only warm near 70° by afternoon. Wind gusts 20+ mph are possible this afternoon and evening.

Rain ends Thursday evening, and clouds continue to clear overnight. This will allow cooler temperatures in the 40s by Friday morning.

Friday is a sunny day with temperatures again stopping near 70°. Skies stay sunny this weekend as temperatures warm to the mid 70s Saturday and near 80° on Mother's Day Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Few showers / storms. High: 70°

Overnight: Clouds clearing. Low: 44°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 70°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast