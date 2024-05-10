Watch Now
Cooler today with a bit of a warm up this weekend

TK1.png
TK1.png
Posted at 7:14 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 07:14:05-04

Headlines

  • BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES TODAY
  • A FEW AM SHOWERS SATURDAY
  • BEAUTIFUL MOTHER'S DAY FORECAST

After a very active week of weather it will be much more quiet this weekend with only minor rain chances. Skies today will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. This will be a bit below the normal of 72° this time of year.

TK3.png

Tomorrow morning a few showers will be possible. If you are an early riser you may see them but they will likely be out of the area by 9am. After that, skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures around 70°. It will be a bit windy as well with some wind gust up to 30 mph.

TK5.png

Mother's Day will start chilly with temperatures in the 40s. It turns into a beautiful day through with sunny skies and temperatures that will be in the mid 70s.

TK6.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. High: 66°
Overnight: Rain showers. Low: 54°
Tomorrow: AM Shower then mostly sunny & breezy. High: 70°
Mother's Day: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

