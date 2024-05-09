Cooler today with a spotty storm chance

Headlines



COOLER TEMPERATURES THE NEXT FEW DAYS

SOME SPOTTY STORMS ONCE AGAIN TODAY

PARTLY CLOUDY MOTHER'S DAY FORECAST

Once again today there will be the chance of a few isolated storms. No widespread severe weather is expected but an isolated warning for wind or hail can't be completely ruled out. Any storm would be brief and again, very spotty. Don't cancel any outdoor plans.

wx

High temperatures will start to run a little bit cooler than they have been as well. Today, tomorrow and Saturday will be in the low to mid 60s.

wx

Once we get to Mother's Day it look very pleasant. We'll wake to to temperatures in the 40s Mother's Day morning but then look for a high in the low to mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Spotty pm storms. High: 67°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 51°

Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. High: 68°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast