Coolest day of the week with a few passing showers

Today will be the coolest high temperature of the week as we struggle to get back into the low 50s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy but there will be some sun at times. However, a few spotty showers may rotate through at times. Any showers will be very light and quick so don't cancel any plans.

Skies will clear overnight and that will allow the temperatures to tumble. Everyone tomorrow will be in the 30s to start the day. A Frost Advisory is posted for southern and western counties. It is a Freeze Warning in eastern counties.

Indianapolis will run a touch warmer. So, while chilly, it won't quite as cold as outlying areas.

The next few morning will be chilly as well with additional frost and freeze headlines. However, high temperatures will be warmer going forward. We'll be in the 60s on Thursday and Friday. Then the 70s this weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy - Spot showers High: 54°

Overnight: Mainly clear - Cold Low: 39° City - low 30s outlying

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 57°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 65°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast