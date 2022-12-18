Winter storm could impact central Indiana ahead of Christmas

POTENTIAL FOR LATE WEEK WINTER STORM

Weather models are starting to come into some better agreement on the track of a storm system set to impact central Indiana Thursday and Friday. The exact track and timing will come into better focus over the next few days. Here's what we know right now:

Thursday:

-Rain and/or snow showers are expected to develop. This may not be until late in the day, depending on how quickly the storm moves our way.

-Temperatures are trending a bit warmer with highs in the upper 30s. If precip arrives during the afternoon, more rain could mix in.

Thursday Night:

-Depending on the track of the storm, rain and/or snow is likely. Some of the snow could be heavy.

-Wind gusts ramp up.

-Much colder air starts to get drawn into central Indiana.

Friday:

-Snow is likely. Some of the snow could be heavy.

-Very cold temperatures settle in. These temperatures will be very efficient in fluffling up our snow amounts. In other words, snow totals will be higher than if our temperatures were closer to freezing.

-Winds stay strong through the day.

-Dangerous wind chills are likely to drop well below zero.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer. By Christmas weekend, precipitation will have moved out. We stay very cold and breezy though.