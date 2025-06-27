Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Daily storm chances continue. Heat slowly eases through the weekend

  • SCATTERED STORMS THIS EVENING
  • WARM AND MUGGY WEATHER CONTINUES THIS WEEKEND
  • SLIGHTLY COOLER & LESS HUMID NEXT WEEK

Scattered thunderstorms will move through the area this evening. Gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain will be the main threats. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the northern counties.

Saturday is expected to feature afternoon temperatures around 90°F. Humidity will be slightly lower, and heat index values are likely to be in the mid to upper 90s instead of reaching the triple digits. As a result, a heat advisory is unlikely for the weekend. Some spotty storms may also be possible during the day, but aside from that, there will be plenty of sunshine.

Once we reach Sunday and Monday, temperatures will start to cool off a bit. It will still be very warm, but we will likely end our streak of 90°F weather, getting a brief reprieve from the humidity.

Temperatures next week will be fairly seasonable with lower humidity. There are some indications that we will warm again heading into the holiday weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Stray storm. Low: 72°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Spot storm High: 90°
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Sct. storms. High: 88°
Monday: Sct. storms. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

