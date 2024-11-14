Damp and dreary today but no prolonged rain

Headlines



AREAS OF DRIZZLE & SHOWERS TODAY

CLOUDY BUT DRY TOMORROW

SUNSHINE RETURNS THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will hold steady today in the mid 50s throughout the day with clouds, showers and some drizzle at times. We won't see a lot of rain but the day will have a damp feel.

wrtv

Additional rainfall totals will be only a couple hundredths of an inch which isn't much at all. You won't need the umbrella but a jacket with a hood might be advisable with some showers rotating through.

wrtv

We dry out tomorrow but not with a lot of sunshine.

wrtv

Brighter days and warmer temperatures work in over the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Sct. showers/Drizzle. High: 56°

Overnight: Cloudy skies. Low: 47

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 55°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 56°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast