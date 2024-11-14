Damp and dreary today but no prolonged rain

Headlines
- AREAS OF DRIZZLE & SHOWERS TODAY
- CLOUDY BUT DRY TOMORROW
- SUNSHINE RETURNS THIS WEEKEND
Temperatures will hold steady today in the mid 50s throughout the day with clouds, showers and some drizzle at times. We won't see a lot of rain but the day will have a damp feel.
Additional rainfall totals will be only a couple hundredths of an inch which isn't much at all. You won't need the umbrella but a jacket with a hood might be advisable with some showers rotating through.
We dry out tomorrow but not with a lot of sunshine.
Brighter days and warmer temperatures work in over the weekend.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Sct. showers/Drizzle. High: 56°
Overnight: Cloudy skies. Low: 47
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 55°
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 56°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast