Driving rain: Indy 500's history with wet weather

It's the most closely watched forecast of the year. Will rain impact the Indy 500? You've probably heard there is a chance for rain and storms this year.

We've really had a stretch of good luck and dry weather. Over its 107 year history, only 10% of race days have been impacted by rain in some way. The last time rain shortened the Indy 500 was 17 years ago, in 2007. Nearly a half inch of rain fell that day. According to the IMS website, the race was stopped twice by rain and called after 166 laps.

Rain has shortened the Indy 500 on six other occasions. The race has only been completely postponed on three occasions since 1911. Those years were 1915, 1986 and 1997.