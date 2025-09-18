Drought conditions expand with heat and lack of rain. Pattern changes next week

Headlines



MODERATE DROUGHT FOR MUCH OF THE STATE

HOT & DRY THROUGH SATURDAY

DECENT RAIN CHANCES NEXT WEEK

As expected, drought conditions have expanded across central Indiana. Most of the state is now experiencing moderate drought, with a small portion even in severe drought. We will finally see this weather pattern change, as rain chances return to the area over the weekend and especially next week.

Friday will bring potentially the warmest temperatures of the entire week. Many areas will likely reach the 90° mark, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. It will be warm, but very quiet and pleasant for all high school football games during the evening hours.

It looks like the dry air will win out on Saturday. A few showers might try to develop, but overall we are expecting partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. Spotty showers will be possible on Sunday, but nothing that should cause you to cancel any plans at this point. With more clouds, highs will be in the mid-80s.

The best chance for rain will be next week, as an upper-level low spins to our south. This will bring rain to our area over several days. It doesn’t look like there will be heavy rainfall, but with multiple rounds, some areas could see over an inch.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Clear skies Low: 61°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 89°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy - Spot shower.s High: 85°

Monday: Fall begins. Sct. rain showers. High" 81°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast