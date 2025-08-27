Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dry and mostly sunny Wednesday; few rain showers Thursday

Tracking a few showers for Thursday
MT 4.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • BEAUTIFUL DAY WEDNESDAY
  • FEW RAIN SHOWERS THURSDAY
  • WARMING FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Even though it was a chilly start early Wednesday, the rest of the day is beautiful. The day is dry with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the mid 70s. A few more clouds arrive late in the day.

MT 2.png

Temperatures will dip into the mid 50s by early Thursday, so it will not feel quite as cool as the past few mornings.

MT 1.png

Thursday is not a wash out, but skies stay cloudy. Showers start in the northern portions of the state in the morning, then push south into the afternoon. Rain totals will stay low, but any rain is welcome as the rest of the forecast is looking dry.

MT 3.png

Over the holiday weekend, expect lots of sunshine and highs gradually warming closer to the 80° by Labor Day Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 76°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 57°
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Stray rain showers. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.