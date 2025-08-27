Dry and mostly sunny Wednesday; few rain showers Thursday

Headlines



Even though it was a chilly start early Wednesday, the rest of the day is beautiful. The day is dry with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the mid 70s. A few more clouds arrive late in the day.

Temperatures will dip into the mid 50s by early Thursday, so it will not feel quite as cool as the past few mornings.

Thursday is not a wash out, but skies stay cloudy. Showers start in the northern portions of the state in the morning, then push south into the afternoon. Rain totals will stay low, but any rain is welcome as the rest of the forecast is looking dry.

Over the holiday weekend, expect lots of sunshine and highs gradually warming closer to the 80° by Labor Day Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 76°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 57°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Stray rain showers. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast