Dry and seasonable today but rain returns tomorrow

PARTLY CLOUDY & SEASONABLE TODAY

FAIRLY WET DAY TOMORROW

WARMER AND STORMY NEXT WEEK

Today will be a quiet, seasonable and pleasant day of weather for us. Look for partly cloudy skies and temperatures that will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain will move in over the weekend. Saturday afternoon looks fairly wet with a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather though isn't expected. With the clouds and showers around it will be cooler once again as well. Sunday a few showers will be possible but overall mainly dry with highs back closer to Indy.

Next week we get into more of a summer-like pattern with warmer temperatures, more humidity, and the daily chance of storms.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. High: 78°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy Low: 60°

Tomorrow: Periods of rain. High: 72°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast