Dry and sunny Saint Patrick's Day forecast

Headlines



DRY & SUNNY MONDAY

TEMPERATURES CLIMB TUESDAY

RAIN RETURNS WEDNESDAY

It is noticeably cooler Monday morning. The day should be dry and mainly sunny. High temperatures climb near normal levels this afternoon in the low to mid 50s. This still may seem a tad cool compared to warmer weather last week. Weather remains dry for any Saint Patrick's Day plans this evening, but it becomes a little breezy.

WRTV

Tuesday is the warmest day of this week. Temperatures are in the low 40s in the morning, then climb into the low 70s by afternoon. It is dry with a few clouds and a breeze out of the south.

WRTV

Wednesday is breezy and mainly cloudy. Rain develops late in the day. A few thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday. The precipitation continues into Thursday, but with cooler temperatures, the system will turn to a rain/snow mix Thursday. We dry out by Friday ahead of more weekend rain chances.

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 54°

Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 43°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 71°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast