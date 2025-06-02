Watch Now
Dry and warmer Monday with hazy sunshine

Dry and warmer to start the week
Headlines

  • HAZY SUNSHINE MONDAY
  • WARMER WEEK AHEAD
  • STORM CHANCES STARTING WEDNESDAY

Enjoy dry weather Monday with highs climbing into the low 80s. Skies are mainly sunny, but with wildfire smoke in the air over Central Indiana, it will look a little hazy. Air quality will only be of moderate concern today, which means only those sensitive to air pollution will be impacted.

Overnight we will see a few clouds forming, with lows in the low 60s. Tuesday is even warmer, with highs soaring into the upper 80s.

After the dry weather Monday and Tuesday, we will see storm chances starting Wednesday evening. Rain and storms continue into Thursday. A few storms are also possible Friday.

A preview of the weekend shows mainly dry weather, although a few showers could be possible by Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Hazy sunshine. High: 83°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 61°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

