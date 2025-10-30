Dry but Breezy Weather for Halloween and Friday Ahead

Headlines



QUIET BUT BREEZY HALLOWEEN

WIND CALMS FOR TRICK-OR-TREATING

WARMER TEMPS NEXT WEEK

The new drought monitor was issued Thursday morning. Improvement continued in southern Indiana, while conditions worsened in northern areas. Extreme drought conditions actually expanded somewhat in some locations. Note: The rain from Wednesday was not included in this week's edition.

WRTV

Looking ahead to your Halloween forecast, it will be a breezy but dry day for a change. We haven't had the best luck lately, but this year we shouldn't have too many issues. The wind will be the biggest concern, with gusts up to 20 mph at times, but it will start to die down as we get closer to Trick-or-Treating hours. Highs will be in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.

WRTV

Again, the wind will calm as the sun sets. Temperatures will fall back into the low 50s and then into the 40s as the evening progresses.

WRTV

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour this weekend. Otherwise, the weekend looks pretty quiet, with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and plenty of sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

WRTV

Next week looks warmer with highs back into the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 40°

Friday: Partly cloudy- Breezy High: 57°

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 55°

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High: 57°

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High: 60°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast