Dry but cooler than normal Friday; sunny again Saturday

SUNNY BUT BRISK START FRIDAY

DRY WITH SUNSHINE SATURDAY

RAIN SHOWERS SOUTH OF INDY SUNDAY

It's finally Friday ahead of a busy holiday weekend for Central Indiana. Despite a brisk start Friday morning, temperatures are a bit warmer this afternoon compared to where we were yesterday. Highs are in the upper 60s. While we see lots of sun this morning, skies are more cloudy late in the day.

Temperatures fall through the 50s late this evening and into the mid 40s by early Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday is mainly sunny with highs near 70°, which makes this the best looking forecast of the 3-day holiday weekend.

Sunday's highs are in the upper 60s. The day is partly to mostly cloudy. A bit of rain will move toward Indiana Sunday, but the rain chances are currently looking like they will stay southwest of Indianapolis, so the race may not be impacted by rain.

There is a better chance for rain showers on Memorial Day Monday. High temperatures next week will start to warm a bit each day, getting closer to normal levels in the mid 70s by the end of the 7-Day Forecast.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: AM sun, PM clouds. High: 68°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 48°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 70°

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain showers south. High: 68°

Memorial Day: Few rain showers. High: 68°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast