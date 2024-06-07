Dry & comfortable Friday night

Headlines
- CHANCE SATURDAY SHOWERS
- BELOW AVERAGE WEEKEND TEMPS
- HEAT BUILDS LATE NEXT WEEK
Clouds and a low chance of showers headlines your Saturday forecast. Temperatures climb a little on Sunday with more sunshine returning.
Highs remain below the average high of 80 degrees Saturday.
Highs remain in the 70s until next Wednesday. Temperatures quickly warm into the upper 80s by the end of next week.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 60°
Tomorrow: 30% chance showers. High: 75°
Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 78°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast