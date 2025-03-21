Watch Now
Dry Saturday but rain returns to the area on Sunday with seasonable temperatures

TK2.png
TK2.png
  • CLOUDS WILL DECREASE SATURDAY
  • FAIRLY WET SUNDAY FOR MOST
  • TEMPERATURES REMAIN FAIRLY SEASONABLE

Temperatures will remain fairly seasonable through the weekend with highs that will be in the low to mid 50s. Skies will start with some clouds on Saturday but then decrease for a sun filled afternoon.

TK3.png

Sunday looks to be fairly wet off and on throughout the day. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well with the last push of rain in the evening hours. If you have plans have the umbrella handy. While there will be some dry periods the rain chances will always be there through the whole day.

TK6.png

Rainfall totals will could be over an inch in southern locations. Lower totals are expected as you work north.

TK1.png

Drier weather will return on Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Saturday: Clouds decrease High: 52°
Sunday: Periods of rain Low: 55°
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 55°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day PM.png

