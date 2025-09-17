Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dry, sunny, and very warm weather continues into the weekend; some rain chances return next week

Stubborn weather pattern continues
TK5.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • HIGH TEMPS AROUND 90° THROUGH SATURDAY
  • SOME SPOTTY RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEKEND
  • BETTER RAIN CHANCES NEXT WEEK

All is quiet in the forecast this evening, with clear skies and temperatures slowly falling back into the mid-70s.

TK2.png

Thursday brings nothing but sunshine to the area. With sunny skies and low humidity, high temperatures will climb into the 90s during the afternoon hours.

TK1.png

Once again, air quality will be an issue across the area, with air quality alerts in effect for many counties. This includes the Indianapolis metro area.

TK4.png

The warm, dry weather will continue into the weekend. There could be a stray shower late Saturday, but most areas should stay dry. Sunday also brings just a slight chance of a spot shower. Better rain chances will arrive on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Mainly clear Low: 63°
Thursday: Sunny & hot High: 90°
Friday: Sunny & hot High: 90°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Spot storm. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day PM.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.