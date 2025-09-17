Dry, sunny, and very warm weather continues into the weekend; some rain chances return next week

Headlines



HIGH TEMPS AROUND 90° THROUGH SATURDAY

SOME SPOTTY RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEKEND

BETTER RAIN CHANCES NEXT WEEK

All is quiet in the forecast this evening, with clear skies and temperatures slowly falling back into the mid-70s.

Thursday brings nothing but sunshine to the area. With sunny skies and low humidity, high temperatures will climb into the 90s during the afternoon hours.

Once again, air quality will be an issue across the area, with air quality alerts in effect for many counties. This includes the Indianapolis metro area.

The warm, dry weather will continue into the weekend. There could be a stray shower late Saturday, but most areas should stay dry. Sunday also brings just a slight chance of a spot shower. Better rain chances will arrive on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear Low: 63°

Thursday: Sunny & hot High: 90°

Friday: Sunny & hot High: 90°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Spot storm. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast