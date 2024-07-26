Dry through Saturday. T'Storm chances return Sunday

Headlines



DRY SATURDAY

DAILY CHANCE T'STORMS RETURNS SUNDAY

VERY HUMID NEXT WEEK

Enjoy another day with relatively low humidity Saturday. Starting Sunday, the humidity climbs once again. Thunderstorm chances also increase starting Sunday.

A light southeast wind will accompany partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday.

Sunday begins a stretch of days with a daily chance of thunderstorms. Thunderstorms are most likely Monday and Tuesday. Very high humidity will "stick" with us through next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High: 83°

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 61°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 85°

Sunday: 40% ch. T'Storms. High: 84°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast