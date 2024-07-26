Watch Now
Dry through Saturday. T'Storm chances return Sunday

Headlines

  • DRY SATURDAY
  • DAILY CHANCE T'STORMS RETURNS SUNDAY
  • VERY HUMID NEXT WEEK

Enjoy another day with relatively low humidity Saturday. Starting Sunday, the humidity climbs once again. Thunderstorm chances also increase starting Sunday.

A light southeast wind will accompany partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday.

Sunday begins a stretch of days with a daily chance of thunderstorms. Thunderstorms are most likely Monday and Tuesday. Very high humidity will "stick" with us through next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High: 83°
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 61°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 85°
Sunday: 40% ch. T'Storms. High: 84°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

