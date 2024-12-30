Dry today with heavy rain returning overnight

Headlines



ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS TO END 2024

ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY RAIN OVERNIGHT

COLDER AND MORE WINTRY TO START THE NEW YEAR

Our normal high temperature this time of year is 37°. We will be well above that once again this afternoon as we climb into the mid 40s with some southern locations into the low 50s. Overall skies will be cloudy but a few periods of sunshine will be possible midday.

wrtv

Clouds will quickly gather again this evening and rain will return to the area overnight. This will be another round of fairly heavy rainfall on top of already saturated ground.

wrtv

The rain will continue into the morning commute tomorrow before tapering off in the afternoon. It could end as a bit of snow north but we shouldn't see any impact from the snow with ground temperatures being so warm. Most of the area could see another .50"-1" of rain.

wrtv

Temperatures tomorrow will start in upper 40s and then fall into 30s as the day progresses. By time you ring in the New Year look for temperatures in the 30s with wind gusts over 25mph.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy High: 48°

Overnight: Rain. Heavy at times Low: 44°

Tomorrow: Morning rain. Some pm snow showers. High: 48° but falling PM

New Year's Day: Partly cloudy. Colder. High: 32°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast