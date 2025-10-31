Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dry weekend with fairly seasonable temperatures

November opens with quiet weather and seasonable temps
TK1.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • QUIET WEEKEND WEATHER
  • CLOCKS GO BACK SUNDAY MORNING
  • ABOVE NORMAL MUCH OF NEXT WEEK

A quiet evening for Trick-or-Treating tonight. However, once the sun sets it will get chilly so you'll want to have something warm with you.

TK7.png

This is a reminder to turn your clocks back one hour on Saturday night before you go to sleep. It's also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors.

KM2.png

The month of November will begin with temperatures that are fairly seasonable—just a couple of degrees below normal. Saturday will feature a few more clouds than Sunday, but overall, any plans you have should be in good shape. In northern locations, there could be a few isolated sprinkles on Saturday.

TK2.png

Looking ahead to next week, I think you will really like the forecast. We are expecting plenty of sunshine, and afternoon temperatures will reach the 60s for several days. Overnight temperatures will still be chilly, but we’ll warm up quickly each morning.

TK4.png

The next decent chance of rain will be on Friday of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Partly cloudy Low: 38°
Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 55°
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. High: 54°
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 58°
Tuesday: Sun & clouds. High: 61

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day PM.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.