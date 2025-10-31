Dry weekend with fairly seasonable temperatures

Headlines



QUIET WEEKEND WEATHER

CLOCKS GO BACK SUNDAY MORNING

ABOVE NORMAL MUCH OF NEXT WEEK

A quiet evening for Trick-or-Treating tonight. However, once the sun sets it will get chilly so you'll want to have something warm with you.

This is a reminder to turn your clocks back one hour on Saturday night before you go to sleep. It's also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors.

The month of November will begin with temperatures that are fairly seasonable—just a couple of degrees below normal. Saturday will feature a few more clouds than Sunday, but overall, any plans you have should be in good shape. In northern locations, there could be a few isolated sprinkles on Saturday.

Looking ahead to next week, I think you will really like the forecast. We are expecting plenty of sunshine, and afternoon temperatures will reach the 60s for several days. Overnight temperatures will still be chilly, but we’ll warm up quickly each morning.

The next decent chance of rain will be on Friday of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy Low: 38°

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 55°

Sunday: Sun & Clouds. High: 54°

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 58°

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. High: 61

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast