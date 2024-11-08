Dry with some sunshine Friday; tracking weekend rain chances

Headlines



DRY AND ABOVE NORMAL FRIDAY AFTERNOON

RAIN CHANCES START SATURDAY EVENING

BREEZY SUNDAY

After a cool, foggy start Friday morning, the afternoon should be pleasant with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures should be in the mid 50s this time of year, but we warm above normal into the low to mid 60s today.

Friday evening is dry with mainly clear skies. Temperatures fall from the 50s into the 40s, so make sure to have warm layers ready to wear for Friday night plans.

This weekend, Saturday will stay dry but cloudy during the day, which is great news for Monumental Marathon runners. Rain will not move into the area until late Saturday evening. A rumble of thunder is possible Saturday night. Showers continue into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon is breezy with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. High temperatures both days this weekend are in the mid 60s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 64°

Overnight: Mostly clear skies early. More clouds late. Low: 43°

Tomorrow: Becoming cloudy. PM rain. High: 63°

Sunday: AM rain. Breezy. High: 65°

