Drying out Friday afternoon with warm and windy weather

Headlines

  • WARM & WINDY FRIDAY AFTERNOON
  • SHOWERS RETURN SATURDAY
  • SEVERE WEATHER RISK SUNDAY

After a round of showers and storms Friday morning, the afternoon is a different story. We will dry out and feel warm, windy weather. Wind gusts 40+ miles per hour are possible. Highs are in the upper 70s.

MT 1.png

Scattered rain showers return Saturday. There will be some time between rounds of rain to get outdoors and enjoy the highs near 70° during the day.

MT 2.png

A lot of Sunday looks dry, but storms return Sunday evening. These storms could be strong or severe. The most likely impact is damaging wind gusts, but hail and tornadoes could be possible.

MT 3.png

Behind this system, a few showers linger into Monday. It is a noticeably cooler start to the week, with highs in the upper 40s Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: AM scattered storms. Dry, windy, warm afternoon. High: 78°
Overnight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 61°
Saturday: Scattered rain showers. High: 70°
Sunday: PM storms. Strong or severe storms possible. High: 73°

