Early May feel for the rest of the week

WARM WEATHER WILL CONTINUE UNTIL FRIDAY

SOME STORMS POSSIBLE EARLY SATURDAY

FALLING TEMPS OVER THE WEEKEND

High temperatures Wednesday will remain mild with highs in the 60s and and 70s. With those mild temperatures that are more May-like than March like with come lots of sunshine.

Thursday we'll start to see a little more in the way of clouds cover and the chance of a stray shower in the afternoon. The rain chance will be very spotty and I wouldn't alter any plans because of it. Most of us won't see it. What we will all see is mild temperatures once again in the mid 70s.

The weekend will bring some changes. Friday is still very mild and close to 80°. However, a strong cold front will come through with wind and maybe some strong to severe storms. The better severe threat will be to our west but an isolated storm can't be ruled out.

Much colder weather will be in place on Sunday briefly. We moderate the temperatures again next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 72°

Thursday: Partly cloudy- Stray shower Low: 74°

Friday: Partly cloudy and windy High: 77°

