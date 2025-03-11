Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Early May feel for the rest of the week

TK3.png
Posted

Headlines

  • WARM WEATHER WILL CONTINUE UNTIL FRIDAY
  • SOME STORMS POSSIBLE EARLY SATURDAY
  • FALLING TEMPS OVER THE WEEKEND

High temperatures Wednesday will remain mild with highs in the 60s and and 70s. With those mild temperatures that are more May-like than March like with come lots of sunshine.

TK1.png

Thursday we'll start to see a little more in the way of clouds cover and the chance of a stray shower in the afternoon. The rain chance will be very spotty and I wouldn't alter any plans because of it. Most of us won't see it. What we will all see is mild temperatures once again in the mid 70s.

TK4.png

The weekend will bring some changes. Friday is still very mild and close to 80°. However, a strong cold front will come through with wind and maybe some strong to severe storms. The better severe threat will be to our west but an isolated storm can't be ruled out.

TK6.png

Much colder weather will be in place on Sunday briefly. We moderate the temperatures again next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 72°
Thursday: Partly cloudy- Stray shower Low: 74°
Friday: Partly cloudy and windy High: 77°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk